Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Tuesday said Pakistan’s history was a witness to the fact that popular leaders were being wiped out of the way.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Dec 27, 2007 was a black day in the history of Pakistan. Unfortunately, popular leaders were being wiped out of way starting from Liaqat Ali Khan to Benzair Bhutto’s assassination. God gave a second life to PTI chief Imran Khan otherwise plans were devised to add his name to the list too”.

On Dec 27, 2007, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto went to Liaquat Baagh, Rawalpindi, to address a massive public gathering. Returning from the venue, Benazir saw a group of supporters chanting slogans around her car. She stood up through the sun-roof of the car to wave her hand at the supporters. And just then, out of nowhere, a terrorist shot her in the head. An explosion was also heard just then.

She was taken to hospital. Amid the sobbing and mourning supporters, Babar Awan informed the media that Benazir had passed away.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, other party leaders including Senator Faisal Javed were wounded and one killed after gunshots fired at the long march container on its way to Islamabad for PTI’s long march against the incumbent government.