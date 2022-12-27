Share:

The sky-high inflation has not only made the life of many people difficult and miserable to live but it has become hard to die as well. A poor man, such as a daily wager, can neither afford medical treatment in private hospitals because they are so expensive, and going to government hospitals is time taking as there is always a great rush and patients are not properly attended to as well. Moreover, if a poor man dies his family neither can afford to buy a grave for him to bury him as the prices of graves have gone out of reach of a poor man to buy it. Resultantly somebody else has to afford this expense on humanitarian grounds. In a metropolis, prices of graves have become very high and graves are being sold out in slums of the city amounting to Rs. 13,000/- to 15,000/- approximately. Imagine how expensive these graves would be in graveyards that are not situated in slums. We should at least control the prices of graves so those poor families can afford grave charges easily. FAISAL ANSAR, Karachi.