ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 485.96 points, a positive change of 1.23 percent, closing at 40,155.16 against 39,669.20 points on the previous day. A total of 146,880,187 shares were traded during the day as compared to 132,633,704 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.134 billion against Rs4.590 billion on the last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 11,055,491 shares at Rs61.78 per share, Oil and Gas Dev with 7,699,788 shares at Rs76.87 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 6,790,855 shares at Rs1.23 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs364.87 per share price, closing at Rs5,229.87, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs99.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,599.00. Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs72.93 per share closing at Rs1,051.01 followed by Pak Tobacco with a Rs57.00 decline to close at Rs915.00.