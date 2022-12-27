Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokesperson Malik Amir Dogar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and asked to meet to discuss resignation issues.

The PTI MNAs had tendered in protest of Imran Khan’s ouster as prime minister through a no-trust motion.

During the telephonic, Raja Pervaiz while welcoming PTI’s gesture to hold talks said that doors are not closed in politics, adding that resignations will be accepted in accordance with the constitution.

He added that letters have been sent to all PTI’s legislators for confirmation of resignations.

Earlier on July 28, NA speaker accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs. The Speaker accepted the resignation by exercising the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Those whose resignations were accepted include Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazl Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Shah, Akram Cheema, Jamil Ahmad Khan, Shandana Gulzar and Abdul Shakoor Shaad.