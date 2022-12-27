Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf on Tuesday invited disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan to hold a meeting.

Sources said that the meeting would underscore ongoing political situation in Punjab.

Earlier, Mr Aleem criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for being “insincere to nation” and regretted his decision to expend his energies on PTI for ten years. He also lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan for retaining Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM and nominating Pervez Elahi for the CM slot when PTI found itself in provincial power struggle against the PDM after the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister office.

Aleem Khan was de-seated along 24 other PTI provincial lawmakers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over voting in favor of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab’s chief minister election. Mr Aleem later announced to merge his group with another of PTI’s dissident Jahangir Tarin.

The de-seating resulted in by-elections on 20 seats in Punjab and PTI shocked its political opponents by securing 15 seats culminating in the election of Pervez Elahi as the CM. Since then, Punjab has become a battleground for all parties and its recent showdown was witnessed in the form of Punjab governor Baligh ur Rehman’s notification of removing Pervez Elahi as the CM. However, Lahore High Court suspended the notification and the Punjab saw a moratorium in politics.