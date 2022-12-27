Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday flayed the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling alliance in the centre for allegedly having no plan to stop free-fall of the economy.

PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar while talking to media, accused the federal government of having no control over the surging prices of daily use items.”

He added that the so-called economic commentators and attention seekers who, he said, used to paint doomsday scenarios during the PTI’s era when things were on the mend but now they opted to remain tight-lipped when PDM brought a booming economy to its knees.

PTI General Secretary of central Punjab chapter Azhar in a statement said that PDM stood fully exposed during their eight months of government, because they did not have any plan to arrest the decline of all key fundamentals due to which the free-fall of the economy continued.

Hammad Azhar stated that the gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that flour prices have doubled in eight months of PDM government, as the price of 20kg flour has surged from Rs 1300 to Rs 2500 in the market.

“PDM stands fully exposed too but so-called economic commentators that graced the TV screens during PTI’s era are now in hiding,” he said.

The PTI leader said that the regime’s only obsession was PTI Chairman Imran Khan as to how to rig the system to prevent him from being voted into power again.

He said that on one hand, regime change solely focused on Khan and was doing nothing, but on the other, the PTI chief was leading the struggle against all this who they did want to validate due to personal prejudices.