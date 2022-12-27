Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that PTI wanted to have a good working relationship with the establishment as it was a reality in Pakistan. “But if the establishment is a reality in Pakistan, so is the PTI Chairman Imran Khan”, he said while talking to a news channel and with media persons here in Lahore. Stressing that Imran Khan was a reality along with the establishment, Fawad Chaudhry said: “Whosoever denies this reality will not only harm himself but also the country”. He also admitted that since General Asim Munir took charge as Chief of the Army Staff, a difference has been witnessed regarding the establishment’s attitude towards the PTI. “Now calls are not coming [to our legislators] from unknown numbers and Imran Khan is not being blocked by the media. A few lawmakers complained of receiving calls, but maybe, they are saying so only to establish their worth”, he remarked. Rejecting reports that Imran Khan had ever thought of denotifying the former COAS Gen Bajwa and his intelligence chief, the PTI leader said that Imran Khan never wanted to take such a step, but Gen Bajwa was wrongly told about such a move thrice. “There’s another issue to it. Each and everything is recorded; and if you report things out of context, it sounds like a conspiracy being hatched”, he said. Talking about the negotiations with the government to hold snap polls, Fawad said there had been no breakthrough in the meetings between President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. He alleged that the coalition government wanted to postpone the elections by a year by getting Imran Khan disqualified and implicating him in criminal cases. “They want to make their political position stronger [by doing so], but they won’t succeed. They can’t fix the economy.”, he maintained. Replying to a question about Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi getting angry with Imran Khan over statements against Gen Bajwa , Fawad said Imran Khan will not take dictation from Parvez Elahi in this regard. Referring to a statement by Parvez Elahi expressing annoyance over Imran Khan’s criticism of Gen Bajwa, the PTI leader said he [Parvez Elahi] might have issued that statement in anger, but he would never say anything to anyone. Talking about the PTI chairman’s meeting with economic experts, he said that PTI would issue a white paper on the current state of the economy exposing the coalition government’s failure to address the economic issues and protect human rights. He censured the federal government for its inability to deliver on the economic front saying that a 20 kg bag of flour was selling at Rs2500 in Karachi. “If the IMF does not extend its program, the county will default. Accepting its conditions will further increase the value of the dollar,” he observed, adding that the country was on the verge of default. Talking about the seat adjustment formula with the PML-Q, he said negotiations were underway and the PTI would support the PML-Q candidates in constituencies where they were in a strong position. He also claimed the PML-N aspirants also wanted seat adjustments with the PTI in some constituencies.