KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah, addressing the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, had clearly guaranteed the freedom of minorities.

Addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony here at the CM House on Monday, the CM quoted the father of the nation as saying, “You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State.” The CM said that this was the “manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party”.

The programme was attended by the provincial ministers, ad­visors, special assistants, MPAs, and PPP office bearers of the minorities wing of the Karachi division, and of all the districts of the province, clergy, including Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Bishop Kaleem John, people from Pen­tecostal Church and notables.

Murad said: “The last few years had been difficult for many of us, with the ongoing challeng­es and uncertainties of the Co­vid-19 pandemic. But through it all, we have remained strong and resilient, and have continued to find ways to come together and support one another to move forward into the new year by holding onto the hope that the new year would make the world a better place for all.”

Murad Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always upheld the rights of mi­norities. “If any incident happens with any member of the minority community, he starts question­ing me and directs me to redress the matter and report him,” he disclosed. He said that the PPP was the only party in the country that took all the religious com­munities together. “Our one MNA and two MPAs are directly elect­ed in the general elections and there is no such example of any other political party in the coun­try.” The chief minister said that six of his cabinet members were from minorities. “The PPP has never discriminated against any person on the basis of religion, caste, and creed but provides them with equal rights and op­portunities,” he said.