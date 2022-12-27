Share:

The problem of energy transmission and distribution is broadly a technical and governance issue. On the one hand, a well-de signed power grid system should ensure a continuous supply of - electricity to consumers with minimum losses. This problem of access and losses has simple solutions in theory, but misgovernance in the energy sector has led to a dire shortage of power in Pakistan. The major cause of this shortage has often been identified as line losses. A great component of energy policy is the technical aspect of this issue. Line losses can be targeted by reducing resistance in the design, using bundled conductors, cleanliness of transmission, conductor maintenance, and more. These engineering interventions will mitigate a great chunk of the problem of losses. Already, with ADB’s approval of a $189 million loan for the construction of high-voltage transmission infrastructure on December 12, we have the resources to implement these changes. While this project has been commissioned for 2026, an additional electricity sale of 13,481 GWh and associated transmission network loss reduction of 135 GWh is expected. However, the problem is not just a technical one. Years of misgovernance have plagued the energy sector of Pakistan. Private experts and Nepra have already been pointing out governance problems in power companies to improve recoveries. There is also the issue of circular debt, which has gone beyond 2.5 trillion by end-September. It seems that there is much trouble on the horizon. Losses are covered by increased tariffs and the cost of electricity is projected to increase to cover July-October losses. Going forward, it should be reiterated that the problem is not capacity or generation. Attention must be directed at infrastructure and engineering. The government should make use of recorded losses and realise that the burden of inefficiency is on the consumer. Public-private partnerships should be considered to finance the end of the technical reforms until the ADB loan is actualised. In the meantime, with the power sector already creating problems for the 9th IMF review, we should be well prepared for further energy shortages and expensive bills