December 2022 marks 15 years after losing the Mus lim World’s first female PrimeMinister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. She was a symbol of the federation, championing the cause of democracy. Her loss was not any one party’s loss but it created a vacuum in politics at the national level. Her death only benefited the enemies of Pakistan. As the first woman elected as Prime Minister in the Muslim World, Shaheed BB felt a sense of responsibility towards women and raised her voice against any injustice. She introduced many projects in Pakistan that increased the representation of women in our society. She created opportunities so that women could reach their full potential living in Pakistan. This was starkly different from the oppression of women during the previous Zia-ul-Haq government. Both her parents groomed her to be a strong, independent woman and she was a witness to their sacrifices for democracy. As her father was hanged in what is now acknowledged as judicial murder, her mother fought alongside him and displayed great courage. Benazir Bhutto followed in her parent’s footsteps and never faltered in the face of terrorism. She stood for democracy and stood by her people. Even after the terrorist attack on her in Karsaz, she decided to fight till the very end because she believed that her people deserved to be heard and their voice was represented in democracy. 2007 was the year when Shaheed BB returned to Pakistan. It was a strange year. She did not celebrate her birthday that year on June 21. It was the year when she left the physical world. I felt that she knew about it and that she was prepared for the journey. She longed to return to Pakistan. The thought of finally going back brought her a sense of great happiness. She wanted to see her people and visit her father and her brother’s final resting places. She wanted to pray for them and perhaps she knew she wouldn’t be here for long. I was in Lahore in 2007. Bibi asked me to come to Dubai on June 1st and I arrived with a delay of ten days. She said I should have come earlier. During June that time, Dubai was abuzz with activity. Many notable party leaders were in Dubai and it was a unique festival for those who desired to run for elections on Pakistan People’s Party’s ticket. The Dubai chapter of PPP organised a birthday celebration for Bibi in a local hotel. It was held a few days before Bibi’s actual birthday and was attended by party workers and other guests visiting from Pakistan. Some people took this opportunity to request BB for provincial assembly tickets. Bibi’s childhood friend, Sumaiya Waheed, was visiting Dubai. Bibi went with her to a birthday lunch in Wafi Mall in her favourite restaurant. Apart from them, Sumaiya’s sister and I also attended that lunch. We asked her why she was doing a birthday lunch before her birthday. She said she would get busy later and wanted to utilise the available time in the best possible way. It was the first time in my memory that Bibi had not celebrated her birthday on June 21st. On June 25th, Benazir Bhutto left Dubai and reached London. A few days later on June 27, I also arrived in London. Bibi was extremely busy in London, making decisions about upcoming elections and nominating people for tickets. She announced her return to Pakistan, held a farewell press conference, and gave interviews to select journalists. During Bibi’s return to Pakistan, her political staff was at the forefront of all the arrangements. They did not want to reveal the final date of her arrival. I had reservations related to her security in Pakistan. I did not want lifelong regrets on the issue so I mentioned my concerns to her but she was ready to return. Then the worst happened and she was taken away from us on December 27, 2007. The voice of the people was silenced. Shaheed Bibi believed in reconciliation and dialogue. She encouraged a positive and constructive way of thinking. Bilawal Bhutto is now following in his mother’s footsteps and I am sure his mother must be proud of his work as the Foreign Minister of her beloved country. He is dealing with unique challenges related to the climate crisis, devastating floods in Pakistan, and the situation of economic turmoil. Bilawal understands the risks and challenges in politics and he is steadfast, knowing it is a long haul. Shaheed Bibi’s legacy continues to live on through her son and her memory continues to live in the hearts and minds of the people of Pakistan.