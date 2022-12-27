Share:

QUETTA - State Minister for Energy Mir M Hashim Notezai on Monday said that the linemen staff of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) was the backbone of the organisation and all resources would be utilised to protect the lives of the workers during working.

He expressed these views while talking to QESCO of­ficers and employees on in­auguration of new bucket ve­hicles for field operation staff at QESCO headquarters.

On this occasion, QESCO Chief Engineer (Operation) Shaukat Ali Jogizai, Chief En­gineer (Development) Wali M Achakzai, Chief Engineer (O&D) M Iqbal Bareach, Chief Engineer (Planning) M Naeem Kakar, Director General (HR) Syed Uzair Ali Hussani, Proj­ect Director. Construction Kaleemullah Jogezai, Deputy Manager (Transport) Mirwais Panizai and other relevant of­ficers were also present.

Minister said that QESCO staff should ensure their safety of lives during working by following safety rules to avoid fatal accidents. He said that so far 6 bucket vehicles have been given to QESCO operation and 6 more bucket vehicles would be provided to prevent accidents on power lines and to ensure protection of the staff adding that avail­ability of these bucket vehicles

to be ensured in all opera­tion divisions of QESCO. He said that the old cranes have been repaired and handed over to the operation circles.

Later, he distributed the keys of the bucket vehicles to the staff of different operation circles. Earlier, Mir M Hashim Notezai met Member Nation­al Assembly (MNA) Maulvi Kamaluddin and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen at QESCO headquarters. They discussed the issues related to the ongo­ing power projects in Pishin during the meeting.

On this occasion, they ap­pealed to speed up the work on various new feeders, on which he issued orders to re­solve the issues.