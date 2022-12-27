Share:

Several protests forced the Chinese government to end its ‘Zero-Covid’ policies of lockdowns and mass testing earlier this year and ever since, the situation has deteriorated immensely. A new variant—classified as BF.7—spread rapidly, and now threatens surrounding states like Pakistan as well. The impact has been so great that Beijing admitted that the virus had become impossible to track considering how lax the state’s approach to the pandemic had become and this could be a reality that we are forced to deal with if we are not careful ourselves. Pakistan has done well to control cases of Covid-19 through its vaccination and awareness campaigns. Smart lockdowns, strict SOP implementation and social distancing measures ensured that the virus remained contained. Safe to say that we already have the framework to deal with any instance of the resurgence of Covid-19 but this should not be taken for granted. The new variant has the strongest infection ability out of all variants, a shorter incubation period and more severe symptoms. It has devastated the entire healthcare system of China and it could potentially impact ours negatively as well. The fact of the matter is, the sharp fall in cases does not necessarily entail that the pandemic is behind us. We are still in the midst of it and while right now we have not reached the point of reinstating previous policies, we could be forced into it if we are not proactive right now. At least 90 percent of our eligible population has been completely vaccinated which significantly reduces the magnitude of the threat posed. Now, the focus must be on administering more doses and encouraging the population to get their booster shots so that immunity can be built again. At the same time, we must monitor the situation which might be a little tricky considering that the global situation is out of our hands. But, we must do everything we can on our own.