SWABI - Around a dozen unidentified armed robbers entered a home in Dagai Village, Tehsil Razaar, and held the family hostage while stealing valuables and cash at gunpoint, early on Monday. Mohammad Ayaz, the homeowner claimed that at 2:30 AM, while he and his family were sleeping in their respective room, someone kicked the window hard and fired pistol shots inside. They had a sturdy wooden stick as well. Ayaz was threatened to sit on the bed and remain hidden under the quilt after one of the robbers stabbed him and tied his hands and feet when he resisted. his son Sohail Khan was tied in his room while the females were also intimidated and threatened. The family was locked up in various rooms while the robbers took 14 tolas of ornaments and Rs 30,0000 cash and fled. he said that the accused were dressed in black clothes and jagger boots. The Kalu Khan Police have opened an investigation and filed an FIR.