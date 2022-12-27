Share:

ACEH - Dozens of Rohingya refugees - all men - have drifted on to a beach in western Indonesia in a wooden boat with a broken engine, local officials say. They are described as hungry and weak after spending a month at sea. At least three men were taken to hospital. It is not clear if they are part of a group of at least 150 Rohingya who became stranded at sea weeks ago. The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority in their original home in Myanmar (Burma). The wooden boat with 57 men on board landed on Sunday morning in Aceh province, local police spokesman Winardy told AFP news agency. “The boat had a broken engine and it was carried by the wind to a shore in Ladong Village in Aceh Besar [district],” the spokesman said. “They said they have been drifting at sea for a month.” A local immigration official told AFP the refugees would be temporarily placed at a government facility