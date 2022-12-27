Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs225.82 against the previous day’s closing of Rs225.64. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs233 and Rs235, respectively. The price of the euro was increased by 14 paisa and closed at Rs239.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs239.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.69, whereas an increase of 1 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs272.27 as compared to its last closing of Rs272.26. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 4 paisa each to close at Rs61.48 and Rs60.04, respectively