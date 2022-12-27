Share:

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s player Salman Ali Khan won the Quaid-i-Azam Classic Chess title in the open category while Punjab players Saad Farooqi and Raja Gauhar Iqbal finished second and third respectively in Islamabad on Monday. Muneeza Kanwal from Sindh and Raja Hattam from Islamabad were declared winners of women and U-14 categories respectively. The FIDE-rated tournament was contested in eight rounds, with classical format and played with a Swiss league system. As many as 67 selected players from across the country participated in the event, carrying cash prizes of Rs 75,000. Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) organized the event in collaboration with ICCI and AEO to celebrate the Quaid Day. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals among the winners in the presence of CFP President Hanif Qureshi, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and CFP Patron Anwar Sheikh