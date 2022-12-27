Share:

QUETTA - Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information Tech­nology and Communication Sen­ator Kauda Babar has directed to pay special attention to the pro­vision of internet service at tour­ist places of Balochistan.

He gave this direction while chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Informa­tion Technology and Communi­cation at the Parliament House on Monday. PTA officials gave a detailed briefing to the commit­tee regarding SpaceX’s Starlink program in Pakistan. Officials said that this technology was still in its early stages and fur­ther progress could not be made due to some security concerns.

Senator Afan-Ullah Khan said that it was an excellent technol­ogy for providing internet ser­vices in remote areas and it was not appropriate to stop it just be­cause of security concerns.

Senator Kauda Babar estab­lished a sub-committee to set­tle the matter and bring it to a logical end. The committee was briefed on the Universal Services Fund’s plans to improve voice and data services in underde­veloped areas. Officials said that many projects were underway to provide the best service to customers in Balochistan, a pri­vate telecom company has in­troduced 4G internet service on 95% towers to provide better service in Gwadar district.

The chairman committee said that mobile internet service was not available in most of the dis­tricts of Balochistan, due to which the students of Balochistan were facing difficulties. He further said that despite the service in many areas, the service was suspended due to security concerns.

Officials said that national roaming was being started in certain areas to further improve the service which would be pro­vided to the customers by June next year. Senator Afan-Ullah Khan said that special attention should be given to Gwadar dis­trict as there has been a huge foreign investment.

Secretary IT and Telecommuni­cation said that the officers were recruited on contract and their contract period has been complet­ed. He further informed that the university has come to the conclu­sion after a thorough inquiry that the educational qualifications of the dismissed officers were not in accordance with the respective posts. Senator M Abdul Qadir said that it was excessive to dismiss someone after seven years of service, if the educational qualifi­cation of the officers was not ac­cording to the vacancy, why were they initially recruited?

The Chairman Committee di­rected that the matter of the of­ficers should be presented to the University Board on humanitar­ian basis and if the educational qualification of the officers was not the issue, then the author­ity which initially recruited them was wrong and NAB and FIA should take action against them.