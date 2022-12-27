Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Tuesday political and economic stability was imperative and urged politicians to be united.

Mr Shujaat told senior anchors that the elections would be held on time and they (politicians) needed to work for Pakistan. He also said if they supported each other and promoted political stability, only then the IMF would provide relief to the country.

He was of the view that Pakistan, not political parties, should be the first priorty. As for the chaotic situation, he added that many powers wanted to destabilise Pakistan because they wanted India to be superior.

Giving advice to chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan he urged Khan to join the National Assembly again because People expect politicians to represent them in the assembly.