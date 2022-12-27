Share:

PESHAWAR - the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small industries Development Board (SiDB) khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded approval to the establishment of four new industrial parks and the master plan of the board. the decision was taken in a meeting held here with Special assistant to Chief minister (SaCm), abdul karim khan in the chair, said a press release issued here on monday. the board directed the management of the SiDB to publicise plots in the Peshawar industrial Park with immediate effect besides local, overseas investors should also be given the opportunity on a priority basis