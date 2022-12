Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor M Kamran Khan Tessori called on the Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi at Gover­nor house here on Monday. According to a Governor house communiqué, they discussed overall politi­cal situation, development projects of the federation in city, and other issues of mutual interests. The Sindh Governor said that the fed­eral government was coop­erating for the development of the province.