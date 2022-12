Share:

LAHORE - Small and Medium Enter­prises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Mon­day unveiled its preliminary assessment report on impact of recent floods on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises). SMEDA Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Hashim Raza, while addressing the launching ceremony of the Report, disclosed that 197,658 economic establishments have been af­fected by floods across the country bearing an es­timated loss of US$ 5.3 billion.