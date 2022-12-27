Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing operation to stop the illegal use of compressors in the islamabad region, has removed more than 27 gas metres, detected 18 theft cases and lodged six First information reports (Firs) over direct tapping and causing loss to the national exchequer. Sharing some details, spokesperson for the SNGPL islamabad region Shahid akram told media that the inspection teams had recently disconnected 27 gas metres on use of compressors in different localities including Tarlai, chatta Bakhtawar, G-7 and G-9 sectors and Kallar Syedan. “it is unfortunate that some elements are using electric devices to get increased gas pressure, depriving other consumers of gas in the peak winter season and putting people’s lives at risk,” he regretted, vowing that the operation would continue unabated till bringing the illegal activity to a complete end. he said the SNGPL vigilance teams and special task force were busy conducting a detailed survey of all sectors, societies and other localities, within the islamabad region including capital territory, Murree, Kahuta , attock, Fateh Jang and Taxilla to take legal action against compressor users. Shahid akram said the SNGPL teams were conducting raids in collaboration with Federal investigation agency (Fia) and local police personnel, adding the company would publish the names of consumers involved in the installation of illegal compressors and the gas pilferers in national dailies to prevent illegal activities and save the precious and scarce gas. The SNGPL spokesperson said domestic consumers had appreciated the operation against this illegal activity and urged the local administration to take appropriate measures for preventing the sale of illegal compressors and other devices used to increase the gas pressure. answering a question, he said the company was making all-out efforts to ensure the provision of gas supply to domestic consumers with regular pressure during the peak winter season. For this purpose, the SNGPL has established a control room to resolve consumers’ complaints related to low gas pressure in its operational areas. “The control room is operating round-the-clock and taking prompt action by mobilising field teams to resolve the gas-pressure-related issues. consumers can lodge their complaints at the call centre at 1199 and control room’s landlines number 051-9257774.” he feared there could be gas pressure issues in the remote areas and tail-end of the gas distribution system of the islamabad region due to changing weather patterns. The spokesperson advised the consumers to avoid excessive use of gas and install fuel-efficient gas appliances like geysers and heaters in the peak winter season. he asked the consumers to adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident caused by gas leakages by discouraging rubber-pipe use with gas appliances and keeping the room windows open. The company has also started a service to provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for its consumers, which can be obtained by calling on helpline-1210 or sending a Whatsapp message at 0333-7641199.