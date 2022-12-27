Share:

SWAT - Rafi Ullah Khan and Murad Ali Khan have been elected unopposed as president and general secretary respectively of Swat Press Club for the year 2023. According to a notification issued by election committee here on Monday, essa Khankhel and haroon Siraj have been elected unopposed as president and general secretary of Swat Union of Journalists. Anwar Shah has been elected as vice president, Niaz Muhammad Bacha (deputy general secretary), Kamran Kami (joint secretary) and hazrat Ali Bacha as finance secretary of Press Club Cabinet 2023. The members of the governing body include Fayaz Zafar, Shahzad Alam, Fazal Khaliq, Badar Zaman and Amjad Ali Sahab.