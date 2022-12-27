Share:

ISLAMABAD - The incarcerated PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday showed no confidence over Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq and requested him to transfer his post-arrest bail plea to another judge of the higher court of federal capital. In a hand-written letter to the IHC Chief Justice, which was shared by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on social media, Senator Swati claimed that he at present had been confined in a judicial lock up in a “false case”. In the letter, former federal minister Swati referred to his writ petition earlier filed before the IHC seeking protection of his fundamental rights and said that the same was rejected by Justice Farooq in an order passed after a long delay. This calls for “justice delayed is justice denied,” he added. “Due to your late order for unknown reason, I was abducted and was illegally taken from PIMS Hospital on December 2, where I was admitted, to Quetta then to Sindh and where 46 false FIRs were filed against me,” the letter reads. He said that the IHC CJ had given judgment about a tweet which his lawyers presented to Special Court Judge Raja Asif Mahmood who was transferred immediately for reasons unknown to all of them. The legislator added that a new judge was appointed, after several days of delay, who dismissed his bail application without going into merit and without considering any legal basis and ground. He underlined that the special court judge should not have been transferred without consultation of the IHC CJ. Senator Swati maintained that he has “factual and legal basis to believe” that he didn’t expect justice from the court of IHC CJ due to “bias based on Asif Zardari case.” In the case, the Supreme Court held that if “a reasonable man would say that the judge was biased and bias may be caused by a judgment, order or observation of superior court, bias would vitiate the confidence”. Swati concluded in the letter that he had no confidence of getting justice from the court of IHC CJ. He appealed that his bail application should be transferred to any other judge of the IHC in the interest of justice and for the protection of his legal and constitutional fundamental rights.