LAHORE - Top seeds advanced to the next round as the second round matches of junior events decided on Monday in the PSFNational Squash Championship 2022 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. In the boys U-11 second round matches, Faizan Ali (Pb), Ahmed Safwan (KP), Syed Zain Ali (Pb), Mustafa Khan (Pb), Malik Muhammad (KP), Talha Irfan (Pb), Atif Ali Naz (KP) and Abdul Kabeer (KP) recorded victories. In the boys U-13 second round matches, Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh), Abdullah Shah (KP), Fawad (KP), Arslan Farman (KP), Haris Khalil (Sindh), Mamoon Khan (PAF), Rayyan Bahadur (KP) and Shahzeb (PAF) emerged as winners. In the boys U-15 second round matches, Obaid Ullah (KP), Yahya Khan (KP), Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (PAF), Hamza Khan (KP), Rehan Alamgir (KP), Noman Khan (PAF), Abdullah Zaman (PAF) and Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) scored wins. In the boys U-17 second round matches, Azan Ali (Army), M Babar (Pb), Adnan Zaman (Sindh), Mubeen Khan (PAF), M Zaman (SNGPL), Rana Zohaib (Pb), Abdul Basit (Sindh) and Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) were triumphant. In the boys U-19 second round matches, Anas Ali Shah (Pb), Khaqan Malik (KP), Asher Butt (Pb), Usman Nadeem (Pb), Kaleem Ullah (Pb), Huraira Khan (PAF), Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) and Anas Dilshad (Navy) emerged as victorious. In the girls U-15 second round matches, Mahnoor Ali (Sindh), Sunzil Safdar (KP), Zymal Khan (PAF), Wajeeha Altaf (KP), Rania Qazi (KP), Maleeha Shah (PAF), Ayesha Shahbaz (Pb) and Sehrish Ali (Sindh) won their respective matches. In the girls U-19 quarterfinals, Mehwish Ali (Sindh) beat Zarlish Safdar (KP) 11-3, 11-2, 11-2, Maira Hussain (KP) beat Hifsa Yousaf (KP) 11-4, 11-2, 11-5, Amna Malik (Army) beat Zohra Abdullah (KP) 11-9, 11-8, 11-7 and Luiza Aftab (PAF) beat Minahil Aqeel (KP) 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.