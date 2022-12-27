Share:

KARACHI - First Lady Samina Alvi on Monday emphasised the trade bodies espe­cially the Karachi Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (KCCI) to come forward and involve their member companies to actively contribute in the rehabilitation and inclusion in the economic and social activities of the differently abled persons (DAP) who, according to WHO data, figure more than 16 percent.

She was speaking during a dia­logue with the KCCI members on her visit to the chamber aimed at mo­bilising the business community to join this great national cause. Kara­chi Chamber is the biggest chamber of the country having over 25,000 industries and trading entities as its members. The DAPs cause was being pursued by President Dr Arif Alvi and the First Lady in coordination with the concerned Federal and Provincial governments, and the private sector and the civil society.

It was decided that KCCI would redirect its corporate social respon­sibilities (CSRs) program in line with the data provided by government organizations. Like other trade bod­ies, KCCI would inform about the manpower need of the member com­panies so that the government and social welfare bodies engaged in the rehabilitation of the special persons to provide education and vocational training accordingly. This would help the placement of DAPs in the trade and industries to the maximum bene­fit of the business community as well.

She regretted that DAPs were being discriminated at all levels –starting from their own families and friends. Instead of taking all possible steps to make them equally productive, DAPs were being marginalized by declar­ing them misfit to normal jobs.

She urged the private sector to en­sure at least a five percent job quota; 5 % is fixed for the private sector and an equal number for the public sec­tor. The banks should also ensure easily accessible soft loans for these less privileged persons to facilitate them to start their own businesses.

“We as a nation would have to stand with these differently abled persons and make equally capable and productive,” she asserted adding that there was need to provide all re­quired gadgets at shopping malls and other public places to facilitate DAPs.

Samina Alvi expressed her satisfac­tion that wheel chairs and while canes were being manufactured in the coun­try. However, it was needed at large scale to ensure availability to everyone in need. She said today’s dialogue was a part of the series of the dialogues initiated by the Presidency and held in different cities of the country. WHO’s Technical Advisor Dr Marriyam Malik shared that according to the recent WHO report at least 16 percent were the disabled in the world.