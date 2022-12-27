Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that December 27, 2007 will always be remembered as a tragic day in the country’s history. He said “ Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has the honour of being elected as the first woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world,”. She was elected because of her high political insight, continuous struggle and excellent leadership skills. He said that she fought hard for the stability and supremacy of the constitution and endured imprisonment. He also said that the space created in the country’s politics by the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will not be filled and the sacrifice rendered for the restoration of democracy in the country will always be remembered. He expressed these views in his message on 15th death anniversary of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto being commemorated across the country . Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remained steadfast in her mission till the last moment. He further said that the mission of Shaheed Bibi was the establishment of a democratic system and a society based on the equality and the thoughts of our Quaid Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that she was a great and exemplary leader who carried on the legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and contributed to fulfilling his mission of a democratic Pakistan. Speaker said that despite all the difficulties, Mohtarama Shaheed Benazir Bhutto struggled to promote the strength of the institutions and the supremacy of the constitution and creating harmony between the provinces. He said that by following her vision, the country can be led on the path of development and the people can be freed from poverty, unemployment and injustice. Speaker said that after the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the incumbent Foreign Minister and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has carried on the mission of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and is working for the stability of democracy in the country. He said that the day is not far when we will overcome challenges faced by the country. He said that by following the ideology of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, we can lead this country to the path of progress and prosperity