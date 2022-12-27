Share:

PISHIN - Two women were killed in a fir­ing incident that occurred in Kali Piran area of Pishin district of Balochistan on Monday. According to a private media report, un­identified persons barged into the house of Haji Khan in Kali Piran and opened fire on the family members. As a result of firing two women died on the spot, while the accused managed to escape the scene. Police after receiving the infor­mation reached the spot and cordoned off the area to arrest the outlaws be­hind this gruesome killing. The bodies were shifted to Quetta for post-mortem. According to initial reports, the reason for the killings is not yet known as the police have registered a case.