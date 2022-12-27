Share:

QUETTA - Over 1500 candidates from different areas of Balochistan appeared in the entry test for admission to various BS programmes at University of Turbat (UoT) for the spring session, 2023, on Monday. According to the spokes­person of the university, the entry tests were conducted at eight different centers for admission to 27 academic programs. The entry test for admission in B.Ed. (Hons) program was conducted by the National Testing Ser­vice (NTS) Pakistan on 25th December, 2022 while the entry tests for admission to the rest of BS programs were conducted by the university on December 26, 2022. The candidates included 38 per­cent female students. The merit list will be displayed on the university website and relevant departments on 28th December 2022. Turbat University’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed along with Registrar Ganguzar Baloch visited dif­ferent entry test centers and appreciated the efforts of the heads, faculty members, ad­mission cell and administra­tive staff of the university for organizing the entry tests in a transparent and systemat­ic manner. Upon the special directives of the Vice Chan­cellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muham­mad, the candidates were provided transport facilities on the entry test day.