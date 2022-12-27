Share:

SEOUL - South Korea accused the North of flying “several” drones across their shared border on Monday, prompting Seoul’s military to deploy warplanes and fire warning shots to ward them off. “Our military first detected a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle around the Gimpo airspace at 10:25 am (0125 GMT),” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement. “Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles invaded our airspace” in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, it added. The incursion prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters. One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hoengseong County, Yonhap news agency reported.