ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is active these days to deny majority to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in case of a vote of confidence. Zardari has camped in Lahore for the last several weeks after Pakistan Tehrike-Insaf chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw provincial assemblies. CM Elahi is expected to take a vote of confidence soon after the Lahore High Court restored him as the CM. He had earlier been denotified by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman for failing to take a vote of confidence. The number game in the Punjab Assembly is once again in the spotlight as the CM needs support of 186 in the 371-strong House to show majority and thwart the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and allies attempts to remove him. The PTI and the PML (Quaid-e-Azam) alliance has a total of 190 votes (180 + 10). The opposition alliance led by the PML-N has an apparent support of 180 lawmakers, including 167 from the PML-N, seven from the PPP, five independent lawmakers, and one from the Rahe-Haq Party. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has suspended 18 PMLN members and banned them from attending at least 15 assembly sessions but legal experts believe the lawmakers can cast their votes for the CM election. Zardari has partially succeeded in his plan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly but the job is far from complete. Zardari’s success also ensured that the Khyber Pakhtukhaw Assembly stays intact as Imran Khan was not ready to dissolve just one assembly. He has been holding meetings with the allies and like-minded politicians to change the order of numbers in the Punjab Assembly. As a result of the meetings, Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can see a light at the end of the tunnel despite being short of majority in the Punjab Assembly. PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stands with Zardari and PM Sharif but the lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly support CM Elahi as their leader. Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to increase cooperation with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Both the leaders also sought Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s support to stop dissolution of Punjab Assembly. They have also decided not to approach CM Elahi unless PML-Q President gives a green signal. Reports suggest PM Sharif has tasked Asif Ali Zardari with in-house change in Punjab. Sources said several lawmakers were in contact with Zardari but there has been no public announcement. A reconciliation between Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and CM Elahi can suddenly change the scenario and put the PML-N and PPP led alliance in a position to get their own nominee elected as the CM. Both Zardari and PM Sharif believe the general elections should be held on time - around October 2023. The coming days will be crucial in Punjab as this could set the stage for the general elections. The coalition government is optimistic to stop the dissolution of the provincial assemblies led by the PTI – at least the Punjab Assembly where the target is politically achievable. In Khyber Pakhtunkhaw the coalition government needs a ‘magic’ as described by Zardari