ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday vowed to complete former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s mission. Zardari, who heads the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, said that he cannot neglect the mission of Benazir Bhutto even in his sleep. In his message on the eve of Benazir Bhutto’s 15th martyrdom anniversary, he said the PPP was guided by Benazir Bhutto’s politics. Zardari said that no one else faced the difficulties that Benazir Bhutto had faced for the sake of the constitution and democracy. She was a symbol of patience and endurance. He said that Benazir Bhutto bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators. “We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings,” he added. Zardari said that the continuation of democracy was the beautiful dream of Benazir Bhutto. “By the grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream was fulfilled,” he said. The PPPP chief said that the announcement of the institutions to be apolitical is also a realization of the dream of Benazir Bhutto and it will give stability to democracy and establish the country’s credibility. Zardari said that “we are striving to make our country a society free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society. This will be the Pakistan envisioned by Benazir Bhutto.