13 killed, 1,195 injured in 1,100 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE - At least 13 people died, whereas 1195 were injured in 1100 Road Traffic Crash­es (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 572 people with serious inju­ries were shifted to differ­ent hospitals, while 623 victims with minor injuries were treated at the inci­dent site by Rescue Medi­cal Teams. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 631 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statis­tics showed that 172 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 194 persons placing the Provincial Capi­tal at top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Gujran­wala with 61 RTCs and 55 victims. According to the data, 919 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 131 motor­cars, 24 vans, 19 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 125 other types of auto vehi­cles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.