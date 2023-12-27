2 men shot dead in twin cities

Rawalpindi-A local politician of PML-N and another elected representative of vegetable-fruit market Islamabad were gunned down in different areas, informed sources on Tuesday. Police have registered separate cases against the assailants, who managed to escape from scenes after committing crimes, and launched manhunt to arrest them.

According to sources, two unknown gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot President Vegetabe-Fruit Market Islamabad Babu Safdar in head in a targeted attack as he (Babu) was coming out from a shed after attending auction of tomatoes.

The attackers fled from the scene. The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy, sources said.

Officials of PS Sabzi Mandi registered case against accused and began investigation.

In yet another incident of target killing, Malik Sardar Ghazanfar, a local leader of PML-N, was gunned down by two assailants in Ghufanawala Village of Kallar Kahar, where he went for attending a funeral prayer.

After committing crime, the two assailants — one of them identified as Sheraz Ahmed — managed to flee from the scene on a motorcycle. Malik Hassan Sardar, the elder brother of deceased, lodged complaint with PS Kallar Syedan stating his brother was shot dead over an old enmity by two armed men including Sheraz Ahmed in a deadliest attack in Ghufanwala Village. Police registered case and began investigation. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has taken notice of murder incident and ordered DPO Chakwal to arrest the killers.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Malik Ghazanfar Sardar was offered in Ghufanwala Village where he was laid to rest in family graveyard.

Reportedly, two children namely Muhammad Khaldoon (12) and Minhaj Fatima (13) were kidnapped from Warsi Market of Sohan. The parents of missing children approached police for legal action against the kidnappers.