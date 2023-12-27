628 candidates submit papers for 7 NA, 18 KP PA seats in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD - In the upcoming 2024 general elections in Hazara division, a significant number of candidates have thrown their hats into the ring across various constituencies. A total of 173 candidates, representing both genders, have submitted their nomination papers for the seven National Assembly constituencies in the region. Simultaneously, 455 candidates, comprising both males and females, are vying for the 18 provincial assembly constituencies.
At the Regional Election Commission office in Abbottabad, 163 male and 10 female candidates have filed papers for the seven National Assembly constituencies. Notably, female contestants have emerged in four of these constituencies, while the remaining three will witness exclusively male candidates competing.
Moving to the provincial assembly constituencies, 419 male and 36 female contenders have submitted their nomination papers, with women participating in 14 out of 18 constituencies, including traditionally less active areas like Kohistan. However, four constituencies—PK-32, 34, 35, and 38—lack female candidates.
Delving further into district-wise nominations, Abbottabad district presents 48 male and 5 female contestants for the two National Assembly constituencies, alongside 114 male and 10 female contenders across four provincial assembly constituencies. Haripur district shows 19 male and 3 female candidates for the single national assembly seat, while 43 male and 13 female candidates vie for three provincial assembly seats.
In Mansehra district, 47 male and 2 female candidates are contesting the two national assembly seats, with no female candidates from urban areas. Moreover, among the five provincial constituencies in Mansehra, 120 male and 6 female candidates have filed nominations.
Battagram stands apart as the only district without female contestants. For the lone national assembly seat, 13 male candidates have filed nominations, and 33 male candidates are competing for the two provincial assembly seats.
Lastly, in NA-12, covering Kohistan Upper, Lower, and Kolai Palas, 30 male candidates have filed papers, while 83 male and 6 female candidates have submitted nominations for the three provincial assembly constituencies.