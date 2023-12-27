628 candidates submit papers for 7 NA, 18 KP PA seats in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD - In the upcoming 2024 gener­al elections in Hazara division, a significant number of candidates have thrown their hats into the ring across various constituen­cies. A total of 173 candidates, representing both genders, have submitted their nomination pa­pers for the seven National As­sembly constituencies in the region. Simultaneously, 455 can­didates, comprising both males and females, are vying for the 18 provincial assembly constituen­cies.

At the Regional Election Com­mission office in Abbottabad, 163 male and 10 female candidates have filed papers for the seven Na­tional Assembly constituencies. Notably, female contestants have emerged in four of these constitu­encies, while the remaining three will witness exclusively male can­didates competing.

Moving to the provincial assem­bly constituencies, 419 male and 36 female contenders have sub­mitted their nomination papers, with women participating in 14 out of 18 constituencies, including traditionally less active areas like Kohistan. However, four constitu­encies—PK-32, 34, 35, and 38—lack female candidates.

Delving further into dis­trict-wise nominations, Abbot­tabad district presents 48 male and 5 female contestants for the two National Assembly constit­uencies, alongside 114 male and 10 female contenders across four provincial assembly constituen­cies. Haripur district shows 19 male and 3 female candidates for the single national assembly seat, while 43 male and 13 female can­didates vie for three provincial as­sembly seats.

In Mansehra district, 47 male and 2 female candidates are con­testing the two national assem­bly seats, with no female candi­dates from urban areas. Moreover, among the five provincial constit­uencies in Mansehra, 120 male and 6 female candidates have filed nominations.

Battagram stands apart as the only district without female con­testants. For the lone national as­sembly seat, 13 male candidates have filed nominations, and 33 male candidates are competing for the two provincial assembly seats.

Lastly, in NA-12, covering Kohistan Upper, Lower, and Kolai Palas, 30 male candidates have filed papers, while 83 male and 6 female candidates have submitted nominations for the three provin­cial assembly constituencies.