Access awaited

Despite directives from the President and WMP, the newly constructed housing at PHA Kurri Residencia is still awaiting an access road. The current road is not only broken but also very narrow. This road serves Federal Urdu University and a densely populated area, in­cluding government offices un­der construction.

The PHA Kurri Road encompass­es 588 housing units, where se­nior retired officers reside. Secu­rity coverage is essential for this area, along with amenities such as streetlights. The residents also urgently need gas facilities, con­sidering that pipes are laid, and a service station is established.

I request the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take notice of the dif­ficulties faced by the residents of Residencia and ensure prompt action on the road access, securi­ty, and gas facilities.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.