Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Access awaited

December 27, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Despite directives from the President and WMP, the newly constructed housing at PHA Kurri Residencia is still awaiting an access road. The current road is not only broken but also very narrow. This road serves Federal Urdu University and a densely populated area, in­cluding government offices un­der construction.

The PHA Kurri Road encompass­es 588 housing units, where se­nior retired officers reside. Secu­rity coverage is essential for this area, along with amenities such as streetlights. The residents also urgently need gas facilities, con­sidering that pipes are laid, and a service station is established.

I request the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take notice of the dif­ficulties faced by the residents of Residencia and ensure prompt action on the road access, securi­ty, and gas facilities.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.

Pakistan strike thrice on rain-impacted opening day of Boxing Day Test

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023