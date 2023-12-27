AK Foundation’s ‘Bano Qabil’ Programme empowers youth with free IT courses

ISLAMABAD - Alkhidmat Foundation’s Bano Qa­bil program has marked another milestone in Islamabad, as thou­sands of enthusiastic young stu­dents participated in the entrance test.

This initiative aims to empower the youth by providing free cours­es, including IT and vocational training, fostering a pathway to­wards self-sufficiency and nation­al development.

Under the visionary leadership of Hamid Athar Malik, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Islamabad, and Altaf Sher, Director Bano Qa­bil Islamabad, the programme has witnessed an overwhelming re­sponse, with 12,000 youths from the federal capital registering for diverse courses.

Initially focusing on e-com­merce, digital marketing, cyber se­curity, graphic and motion design, the Bano Qabil programme is de­signed to equip the youth with es­sential skills for the evolving job market. The first entry test in Is­lamabad follows successful events in Karachi and Lahore, showcas­ing the program’s widespread im­pact.

The inaugural entry test in Is­lamabad was attended by distin­guished figures including Mian Muhammad Aslam, former mem­ber of National Assembly and Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Is­lami Pakistan; Dr Afaq Hussain, HEC Consultant; Hamid Athar Ma­lik, District President; Altaf Sher, Director Bano Qabil Islamabad; Nasrullah Randhawa, Amir of Ja­maat-e-Islami District Islamabad; and Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Man­ager Media Relations.

Expressing his optimism, Mian Muhammad Aslam commended Alkhidmat Foundation for its rev­olutionary step through the Bano Qabil program. He believes that this initiative will not only up­lift families from poverty but also contribute to the nation by gen­erating foreign exchange through the empowered youth.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Hamid Athar Malik emphasised that Alkhid­mat Foundation is dedicated to transforming Pakistani youth into job-givers rather than job-seek­ers. Altaf Sher, the director of Neo-Ability Islamabad, reported a substantial registration of 12,000 youths in Islamabad alone, show­casing the pressing need for such programs.

Dr Afaq Hussain stressed the im­portance of ethics in tandem with financial success, emphasising that the Bano Qabil programme serves not only the youth but the entire nation. The participating youth expressed their gratitude to Alkhidmat Foundation, pledging to continue their efforts to serve humanity with unwavering sup­port from their families.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan remains committed to fostering a brighter future for the youth and contributing to the socio-econom­ic development of the nation.