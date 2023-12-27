Amanullah awards certificates to second MCMC graduates of BCSA

QUETTA - `Caretaker Minister for Law and Parlia­mentary Affairs and Prosecu­tion Balochistan Amanullah Kanrani awarded certificates among the second Mid-Ca­reer Management Course (MCMC) graduates of Balo­chistan Civil Services Acade­my (BCSA) held at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday. The ceremony was attend­ed by senior bureaucrats, academicians, members of corporate sector and media representatives. The gradu­ating officers were from Balochistan Civil Services Group, Balochistan Secre­tariat Services Group, Agri­culture and Forest Depart­ment and Local Government Department. Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that bureaucracy was the third pillar of the state and civil servants were the real change-agents since they im­plement the policy at grass roots level. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali, Director General, BCSA said that the Academy was an indigenous academy which was providing the landscape of service delivery through the training of mid-career officers. Alongside, it is imparting the tailored short trainings to various departments. In addition, it is also planning to conduct the pre-service and in-ser­vice training of Tehsildars, Assistant Commissioners and Section Officers, he told. Khalid Khan, Chief Instructor mentioned in his speech that BCSA had successfully com­pleted two MCMC courses in record time in MCMC. We ad­here to all the best practices mandatory for civil servants by maintaining close cooper­ation with NSPP, NIM Quetta, and Karachi, he said.