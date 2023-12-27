Any agency has nothing to do with nominations, clarifies ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion Tuesday rejected media reports regard­ing acceptance or rejec­tion of candidates’ nom­ination papers subject to reports by NAB, FBR any other agency.

In a statement today, a spokesperson of the Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan said that spokesper­son of Punjab Election Commission did not is­sue any such statement.

The spokesperson termed the news as baseless and clarified that ECP has not issued any such orders.

The spokesperson said that the office of the Punjab Election Com­missioner informed the media that the scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till Satur­day, after which lists of eligible candidates will be displayed.

Intense scrutiny underway’

The scrutiny of nomination papers for 28,626 can­didates contesting for 1,085 general and reserved seats of the National and provincial assemblies are underway, which will conclude on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), some 7,713 candidates are vying for 266 gen­eral National Assembly seats, and 609 for 70 women and minority seats. About 7,242 men and 471 wom­en will compete for the general seats.

Likewise, 18,546 candidates have entered the race for 593 general provincial assembly seats, besides 2,367 for 156 reserved seats. Total 17,744 men and 802 women will contest for provincial assembly seats. About 8,592 men and 437 women vie for 297 general seats in the Punjab Assembly; 4,060 men and 205 women for 130 general seats in the Sindh Assem­bly; 3,349 men and 115 women for 115 general seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 1,743 men and 45 women for 51 general seats in the Balo­chistan Assembly.

More than 1,500 candidates have submitted nomi­nation papers for 22 National Assembly and 47 Pro­vincial Assembly seats in Karachi.

The ECP approved nomination papers of 131 can­didates running in constituencies of the twin cit­ies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In Islamabad, 24 candidates contesting three National Assembly con­stituencies have passed the scrutiny process. Simul­taneously, in Rawalpindi, some 107 candidates have successfully undergone scrutiny for three Nation­al and nine provincial assembly constituencies. In Rawalpindi, several notable individuals, including Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Daniyal Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qamarul Islam, Nasir Butt, Mian Aslam from Jamaat-e-Islami, and independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar, have their nomination pa­pers accepted. Furthermore, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq from Awami Muslim League also received approval for his nomination papers.