Balochistan people stand beside Pak Army to thwart enemies’ nefarious designs: Achakzai

QUETTA - Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the people of Balo­chistan stood beside the Pakistan Army which was thwarting the nefarious designs of enemies for maintaining peace in the country. Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the min­ister said Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was fully backing the government in efforts to improve the national economy.

Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan Govern­ment under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was trying to solve the problems of the people of Chaman. He said that the government had accepted the long-standing demand of the unemployed youth of Cha­man, who would be paid minimum Rs 20,000 per month. For the purpose, they would be registered.

Jan Achakzai said that Sarfaraz Bengulzai and other militants had joined the national main­stream which was a positive sign. He said they were grateful to the Federal Government for restoring the Bolan Express. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar had directed the Pakistan Railways to take steps in that regard. The ticket for traveling between Quetta and Kara­chi was priced at Rs 2,200, which was quite rea­sonable, he added. He said that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf had been informed about the concerns of the youth of Balochistan. Ahmed Shehzad would visit Quetta soon and meet the youth to address their problems, he added.