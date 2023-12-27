Begging system in Pakistan

Begging, a clear sign of destitution, reflects complex economic and social challenges in Pakistan. The nation’s beggary issue is intricately linked with problems such as unemployment, low education levels, and insufficient social safety nets. In Pakistan, begging has transformed into a profession rather than a necessity, with 25 million out of 230 million people being professional beggars.
This social problem is visible across towns and cities, near mosques, events, and crowded public spaces. Economic hardships, religious tensions, and a growing scarcity of essentials have exacerbated begging in Pakistan. Urbanisation has also contributed to the rise of beggars in expanding cities, as families migrate in search of better living conditions.
To address begging, a comprehensive approach is crucial. Social welfare, education, and career training can help policymakers establish sustainable livelihoods. Public awareness campaigns, dispelling misconceptions, and strict law enforcement against exploitative begging are vital. To eradicate begging, society must confront poverty, promote education, and foster community engagement.
ISHAA SADIQ,
Islamabad.