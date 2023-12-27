Begging system in Pakistan

Begging, a clear sign of desti­tution, reflects complex eco­nomic and social challenges in Pakistan. The nation’s beggary issue is intricately linked with problems such as unemployment, low education levels, and insuffi­cient social safety nets. In Pak­istan, begging has transformed into a profession rather than a necessity, with 25 million out of 230 million people being profes­sional beggars.

This social problem is visi­ble across towns and cities, near mosques, events, and crowded public spaces. Economic hard­ships, religious tensions, and a growing scarcity of essentials have exacerbated begging in Pak­istan. Urbanisation has also con­tributed to the rise of beggars in expanding cities, as families mi­grate in search of better living conditions.

To address begging, a com­prehensive approach is crucial. Social welfare, education, and career training can help poli­cymakers establish sustainable livelihoods. Public awareness campaigns, dispelling miscon­ceptions, and strict law enforce­ment against exploitative beg­ging are vital. To eradicate begging, society must confront poverty, promote education, and foster community engagement.

ISHAA SADIQ,

Islamabad.