Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Begging system in Pakistan

December 27, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Begging, a clear sign of desti­tution, reflects complex eco­nomic and social challenges in Pakistan. The nation’s beggary issue is intricately linked with problems such as unemployment, low education levels, and insuffi­cient social safety nets. In Pak­istan, begging has transformed into a profession rather than a necessity, with 25 million out of 230 million people being profes­sional beggars.

This social problem is visi­ble across towns and cities, near mosques, events, and crowded public spaces. Economic hard­ships, religious tensions, and a growing scarcity of essentials have exacerbated begging in Pak­istan. Urbanisation has also con­tributed to the rise of beggars in expanding cities, as families mi­grate in search of better living conditions.

To address begging, a com­prehensive approach is crucial. Social welfare, education, and career training can help poli­cymakers establish sustainable livelihoods. Public awareness campaigns, dispelling miscon­ceptions, and strict law enforce­ment against exploitative beg­ging are vital. To eradicate begging, society must confront poverty, promote education, and foster community engagement.

Pakistan strike thrice on rain-impacted opening day of Boxing Day Test

ISHAA SADIQ,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023