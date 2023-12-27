Caretaker CM warns civic agencies to work for betterment of Karachi

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday directed the transport department to pursue the federal government to construct the Green Line Corridor from Numasih to Radio Pakistan.

The contract of the firm working on the corridor has been cancelled, therefore it must be re-tendered so that the important project of Green Line could be extended to the Old Radio Pakistan building on M.A Jinnah Road. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the civic issues here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister of Local Government Mubin Jumani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Finance, Secretary Local Government, DGs of development authorities, MD SSWMB, all DCs, and all municipal commissioners of all the towns.

The CM said the Civic Centre was a unique and beautiful building but these days it was looking being neglected. Its washrooms are so dirty and dilapidated that nobody would bother to use them, the CM said. When a development authority could not keep its own offices how it would undertake the development of the city, he questioned.

The CM directed DG KDA to improve the overlook and interior of the civic centre. The CM was told that the officers of provincial and federal government housed in the Civic Centre were not paying rent.

At this, the CM directed the Secretary of Local Government to start at source rent deduction from the provincial government offices housed in the Civic Centre and take strict against the federal government offices working there.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) DG to conduct an audit of all the dangerous buildings and report the actions taken to prevent the loss of lives in such buildings. He also directed the DG to SBCA to report him about the action taken by him against the illegal constructions. “I want a comprehensive report of the builders whose buildings were seeping and were not interested in improving them,” he said and directed the DG to cancel their construction licenses if they failed to improve their buildings. Discussing the condition of JPMC and Civil Hospital buildings, the CM directed Secretary Works to visit there and ensure their repair. He added that these two hospitals were most important and needed the proper attention of all the concerned agencies. He also directed Mayor Karachi to visit Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and prepare a detailed plan for its improvement and share the same with him. The CM said that during the transition period, various ghost employees have been put on the payroll of local bodies such as Towns, Union Councils/ Commitees.