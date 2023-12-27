CDA organises Christmas show at Shakirparian

ISLAMABAD-The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) arranged Christmas Celebrations for all Christian employees who are working in the institution as well as for the residents of the city.

Christmas celebrations were held on Tuesday at Open Air Theatre Shakirparian, Islamabad like every year. Christian employees of the Authority were attended the celebrations along with their families. Special entertainment items for children were also presented. The purpose of organizing this event was to participate in the happiness of Christian employees and to encourage them.

It should be noted that the CDA administration has already approved Christmas allowance and advance salary for all Christian employees working in the institution on the occasion of Christmas.

In this regard, non-gazetted employees have been paid full basic salary while gazetted employees have been given half basic salary as bonus payments. Similarly, allowance payments were also made to the regular and daily wages employees as per the regular pay scales.

On this occasion, the Christian community said that this will surely increase the happiness of the Christian employees of CDA and they will be able to celebrate their religious festival in a better way in this era of inflation.