Celebrate Responsibly!

Celebratory aerial firing at a wedding took a person’s life in a very unfortunate incident in Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Karachi. This incident, where joy turned into grief, speaks volumes about how irresponsible people tend to become in times of celebration. Citizens are continuously asked by the authorities to practice caution in the use of firearms at weddings. But resorting to gunfire as a form of expressing joy must be penalised with the strictest punishment to deter people from putting other people’s lives in danger.

It is very deplorable that despite restraints put in place by law, people still trespass that boundary, thinking they are allowed to celebrate in whatever manner they wish. But freedom to joy and festivities does not, in any way, allow harm to others. As a society and as part of a community, everyone must hold themselves responsible for other people’s safety. Neighbours, particularly, have a lot of rights bestowed upon them by Islam. And seeing this tragedy take the life of a man in the neighbourhood, one sits down to think why are we being so careless towards each other.

Tragedies caused by firearms and aerial firing underscore the need for stringent measures to deter such hazardous and potentially life-threatening celebrations. An incident caused by pompous firearms in Iraq shook everyone to the core as the footage circulated on social media recently. This is the downside and the risk that is involved. To avoid the worst, it is a collective responsibility to ensure that moments of celebration do not turn into mourning. No one likes to put their loved ones’ lives in danger. Yet it is ironic to see people turn to such risky ways of expressing joy.

Authorities must enforce strict regulations and penalties to curb the use of firearms at weddings. Aerial firing should be dealt with an iron hand. In parallel, there is a crucial need for community awareness to emphasise and educate people about the potential dangers of celebratory gunfire and promote alternative, safer ways to express joy.