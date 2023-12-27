CGC Gulbahar win Inter-Zonal Women Basketball title  

PESHAWAR - City Girls College (CGC) Gulbahar Peshawar of the Peshawar Zone recorded victory against Government Girls Degree College Nowshera from the Mardan Zone in the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Zonal Women Basketball Championship played at BISE Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday. Director Sports Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar and former international athlete Manzar Khan, former Director Sports Miss Raham Bibi, former Director Sports (PSB) Din Muhammad, Deputy Director Sports Arshad Hussain, Miss Farhad, Miss Husma who graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the thrill-packed final. Before the start of the final match played between City Girls College Gulbahar and Govt Girls College Nowshera teams the players were introduced to the guests. Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former International Basketball player Raj Mir, officials Faisal and Romi were also present. The match started at a fast tempo and Peshawar Zone and Mardan Zone players gave each other a tough fight. Peshawar Zone skipper Asiya, Laiba, Sana, Mehaq, Irsa Wajahat, the granddaughter of former international basketball player Din Muhammad exhibited an excellent display. The players of Govt Girls College Nowshera of Mardan Zone including Shaista, Irum, Moham, Bushra, Tahira, Jawairia and Fatima also played well and struggled hard for a single point. Irsa Wajahat and skipper Asiya Khan were so excellent in their basketball and made some good baskets from the three pointer area while for Girls College Nowshera Bushra, Moham, Jawairia, Shaisrta played well and got some key points.