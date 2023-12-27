Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China beefs up renewable energy to boost green development

China beefs up renewable energy to boost green development
Agencies
December 27, 2023
Business

BEIJING - In the first half of this year, China’s installed capacity of renewable energy surpassed that of coal power for the first time in its history, indicating a change in the country’s energy structure. Renewable energy installed capacity continued to grow in the second half of 2023, accounting for about half of the total installed capacity in China. Such efforts are contributing to the country’s green growth by providing affordable and eco-friendly sustainable energy. According to the data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) in late December, the country’s total installed power generation capacity was about 2.85 billion kilowatts at the end of November, up 13.6 percent year-on-year. Among them, the installed capacity of solar power generation was around 560 million kilowatts, representing a 49.9 percent increase. Wind power installed capacity was over 410 million kilowatts, up 17.6 percent year on year.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023