China beefs up renewable energy to boost green development

BEIJING - In the first half of this year, China’s installed capacity of renewable energy surpassed that of coal power for the first time in its history, indicating a change in the country’s energy structure. Renewable energy installed capacity continued to grow in the second half of 2023, accounting for about half of the total installed capacity in China. Such efforts are contributing to the country’s green growth by providing affordable and eco-friendly sustainable energy. According to the data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) in late December, the country’s total installed power generation capacity was about 2.85 billion kilowatts at the end of November, up 13.6 percent year-on-year. Among them, the installed capacity of solar power generation was around 560 million kilowatts, representing a 49.9 percent increase. Wind power installed capacity was over 410 million kilowatts, up 17.6 percent year on year.