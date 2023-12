China to boost industrial recovery with targeted measures

BEIJING-China will take further measures to step up the country’s industrial development next year on the basis of the current steady recovery in the sector, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The country will beef up policy support for the stable development of key industries, promote sci-tech innovation, expand demand, and help reduce the cost of industrial companies, Tao Qing, head of the bureau for operation, monitoring and coordination with the MIIT, said in a recent interview.

Since the start of this year, the industrial economy has shown steady recovery and a good momentum amid fluctuations, with policy efforts taking effect and the foundation consolidated, Tao said. Xie Cun, head of the bureau for information and communications development with the MIIT, said China aims to accelerate the construction of 5G networks and gigabit optical networks, and continue to promote innovative breakthroughs in core devices.

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0965 against dollar

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 45 pips to 7.0965 against the US dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.