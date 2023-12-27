Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM Baqar invites Austrian investors to invest in Sindh

Agencies
December 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has invited the Austrian investors to come forward and invest in the province. The chief minister extended the offer during a meeting with Ambassador of Austria Mrs. Andrea Wicke during a meeting with here in Karachi on Tuesday. During the meeting, bilateral relations, trade and investment and climate change issues came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, the visiting ambassador said her country has invested in the oil industry in Pakistan. She also lauded good quality of rice product of Pakistan.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023