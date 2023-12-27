CM Baqar invites Austrian investors to invest in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has invited the Austrian investors to come forward and invest in the province. The chief minister extended the offer during a meeting with Ambassador of Austria Mrs. Andrea Wicke during a meeting with here in Karachi on Tuesday. During the meeting, bilateral relations, trade and investment and climate change issues came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, the visiting ambassador said her country has invested in the oil industry in Pakistan. She also lauded good quality of rice product of Pakistan.