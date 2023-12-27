CM reviews progress on Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

LAHORE - The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project marks a significant stride towards completion, reaching the 60 percent milestone. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing progress at Adda Plot Raiwind, personally inspecting the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project.
The chief minister examined the ongoing construction activities spanning 8 km from Adda Plot Raiwind to Maraka Multan Road. He closely observed the works on the entire route, including the construction of bridges. In response, the CM issued directives for the expeditious completion of the project.
During a meeting at the FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) camp office chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Colonel Jamal and Colonel Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress. The meeting addressed various issues related to the project.
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 would enhance transportation facilities for the public. He highlighted the adherence to high standards in executing the project and expressed confidence in achieving its timely completion.
Speaking to the media after the visit, he underscored the significance of SL 3, Gujranwala Expressway, and Band Road projects. He assured relentless efforts to complete these projects with the highest quality, overcoming challenges and working around the clock. The SL3 project, valued at over 17 billion rupees, spans 8 km and consists of three lanes. Chief Minister Naqvi said that the project, initially planned for two years, was on track to completion in the coming months.
Responding to a question, the CM acknowledged weather-related challenges, particularly fog affecting motorway operations and causing traffic congestion. He assured the resolution of issues without allowing an increase in project costs.
CM Naqvi stated that SL3 and other projects are under continuous monitoring, with ministers overseeing critical locations even during the night. He affirmed full support for the dedicated teams working on project completion.
Regarding elections, the CM stated that in accordance with the court order, individuals accused cannot submit their nomination papers.