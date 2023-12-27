CM reviews progress on Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

LAHORE - The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project marks a significant stride towards completion, reach­ing the 60 percent milestone. Pun­jab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the ongo­ing progress at Adda Plot Raiwind, personally inspecting the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project.

The chief minister examined the ongoing construction activi­ties spanning 8 km from Adda Plot Raiwind to Maraka Multan Road. He closely observed the works on the entire route, including the con­struction of bridges. In response, the CM issued directives for the ex­peditious completion of the project.

During a meeting at the FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) camp office chaired by Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi, Colonel Jamal and Colonel Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress. The meeting addressed various is­sues related to the project.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi em­phasized that the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 would enhance transportation facilities for the public. He highlighted the adherence to high standards in ex­ecuting the project and expressed confidence in achieving its timely completion.

Speaking to the media after the visit, he underscored the signifi­cance of SL 3, Gujranwala Express­way, and Band Road projects. He assured relentless efforts to com­plete these projects with the high­est quality, overcoming challenges and working around the clock. The SL3 project, valued at over 17 bil­lion rupees, spans 8 km and con­sists of three lanes. Chief Minister Naqvi said that the project, initially planned for two years, was on track to completion in the coming months.

Responding to a question, the CM acknowledged weather-related challenges, particularly fog affect­ing motorway operations and caus­ing traffic congestion. He assured the resolution of issues without al­lowing an increase in project costs.

CM Naqvi stated that SL3 and other projects are under continu­ous monitoring, with ministers overseeing critical locations even during the night. He affirmed full support for the dedicated teams working on project completion.

Regarding elections, the CM stat­ed that in accordance with the court order, individuals accused cannot submit their nomination papers.