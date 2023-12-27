Commissioner, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai led a meeting in Mardan addressing public concerns re­garding persistent power outages and electrical irregularities. Join­ing the session were PESCO Chief Qazi Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Sherpao, SE Pesco Mardan, and related engineers.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali high­lighted the escalating electricity load shedding in Mardan Division and the resultant unease among the populace. He mentioned con­certed efforts by administrative officers and police to curb pow­er theft and unauthorized con­nections, previously securing load shedding-free status for Mardan. However, recent power disrup­tions in the city have extended load shedding to other areas, caus­ing distress among residents.

Chief Pesco Qazi Tahir praised the collaborative efforts of the Mardan division administration and police in combating electricity theft and unauthorized connections. He at­tributed recent power interrup­tions to technical issues arising from severe cold and fog, leading to grid station tripping. Assuring a resolution with changing weather conditions, he emphasized that this challenge will soon be addressed.

Commissioner Mardan urged Pesco officials to swiftly resolve technical glitches, ensuring unin­terrupted power supply. Addition­ally, he stressed the importance of transparent communication with the public regarding the situation.