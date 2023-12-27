Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai led a meeting in Mardan addressing public concerns re­garding persistent power outages and electrical irregularities. Join­ing the session were PESCO Chief Qazi Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Sherpao, SE Pesco Mardan, and related engineers.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali high­lighted the escalating electricity load shedding in Mardan Division and the resultant unease among the populace. He mentioned con­certed efforts by administrative officers and police to curb pow­er theft and unauthorized con­nections, previously securing load shedding-free status for Mardan. However, recent power disrup­tions in the city have extended load shedding to other areas, caus­ing distress among residents.

Chief Pesco Qazi Tahir praised the collaborative efforts of the Mardan division administration and police in combating electricity theft and unauthorized connections. He at­tributed recent power interrup­tions to technical issues arising from severe cold and fog, leading to grid station tripping. Assuring a resolution with changing weather conditions, he emphasized that this challenge will soon be addressed.

AK Foundation’s ‘Bano Qabil’ Programme empowers youth with free IT courses

Commissioner Mardan urged Pesco officials to swiftly resolve technical glitches, ensuring unin­terrupted power supply. Addition­ally, he stressed the importance of transparent communication with the public regarding the situation.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703636166.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023