Commissioner, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai led a meeting in Mardan addressing public concerns regarding persistent power outages and electrical irregularities. Joining the session were PESCO Chief Qazi Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Sherpao, SE Pesco Mardan, and related engineers.
Commissioner Shaukat Ali highlighted the escalating electricity load shedding in Mardan Division and the resultant unease among the populace. He mentioned concerted efforts by administrative officers and police to curb power theft and unauthorized connections, previously securing load shedding-free status for Mardan. However, recent power disruptions in the city have extended load shedding to other areas, causing distress among residents.
Chief Pesco Qazi Tahir praised the collaborative efforts of the Mardan division administration and police in combating electricity theft and unauthorized connections. He attributed recent power interruptions to technical issues arising from severe cold and fog, leading to grid station tripping. Assuring a resolution with changing weather conditions, he emphasized that this challenge will soon be addressed.
Commissioner Mardan urged Pesco officials to swiftly resolve technical glitches, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, he stressed the importance of transparent communication with the public regarding the situation.